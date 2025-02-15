Kohat Police Crack Murder Case Within 2 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 09:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) In a remarkable display of prompt policing, in Kohat, Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station team has apprehended the accused involved in the murder of a woman in a mere two hours.
Under the leadership of SHO Mir Afzal Khan, the police team also recovered the murder weapon, a Kalashnikov, from the alleged accused, Haseeb.
According to sources of Attock police, the accused is currently in custody at the MRS Police Station, where further legal proceedings will take place.
