Kohat police crackdown nets 7 suspects, arms & drugs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A recent operation led by District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah Khan resulted in the arrest of 7 suspects, with seizures including arms, ammunition and illicit substances.

According to sources of Kohat police, the police contingent, led by DSP Saddar Imaduddin and SHO Mills Ayub Janan, recovered a Kalashnikov, 3 pistols, hundreds of cartridges and 510 grams of ice.

Cases have been registered against the suspects at the Mills police station.

