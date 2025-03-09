Kohat Police Crackdown Nets 7 Suspects, Arms & Drugs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A recent operation led by District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah Khan resulted in the arrest of 7 suspects, with seizures including arms, ammunition and illicit substances.
According to sources of Kohat police, the police contingent, led by DSP Saddar Imaduddin and SHO Mills Ayub Janan, recovered a Kalashnikov, 3 pistols, hundreds of cartridges and 510 grams of ice.
Cases have been registered against the suspects at the Mills police station.
