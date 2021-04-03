UrduPoint.com
Kohat Police Devise Comprehensive Security Plan For Easter

Police have prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure complete security on the occasion of celebration of Easter Day on Sunday in Kohat

Police have prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure complete security on the occasion of celebration of Easter Day on Sunday in Kohat.

A police spokesman in Kohat said that the security of churches has been beefed up for Easter celebrations, adding that contingents of police and elite force were deployed at entry and exit points of roads leading towards churches.

He said that patrolling has been enhanced in the areas around churches, adding that search operations carried out to collect information regarding dwellers in hotels, guest houses, Inns, residential plazas and in rented houses.

A meeting was also held between SDPO city Asif Mehmood, SHO Cantt police station Amjid Hussain, and Christian community leaders for mutual cooperation to enhance security during Easter celebrations, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

