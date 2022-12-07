UrduPoint.com

Kohat Police Establish Complaint Cell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Kohat police establish complaint cell

KOHAT, Dec (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) ::A complaint cell has been established at the DPO office Kohat through which the general public would be able to register their complaints from homes through SMS on mobile phone number 03324950643.

Kohat police spokesman said if someone has information regarding crimes, drug peddling, land mafia, usury, gambling, or any other criminal activity, a complaint could be registered through the SMS at the mentioned number.

The complaint cell, he said, would enable the police concerned to take prompt action against the criminals. The SMS would also be forwarded to the DPO Kohat for information, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

