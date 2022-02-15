UrduPoint.com

Kohat Police Foil Arms Smuggling Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Kohat police foil arms smuggling bid

Kohat police on Tuesday arrested the accused while trying to smuggle arms on the Indus Highway near Lachi town

Kohat police on Tuesday arrested the accused while trying to smuggle arms on the Indus Highway near Lachi town.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lachi Circle, Nazir Hussain received a tip-off about arms smuggling and set up a check post.

Police signaled a suspicious motorcycle to be stopped and a search turned up four pistols and 500 rounds of ammunition in the two-wheeler's secret chamber.

Police arrested accused Akhtar Munir, a resident of Adamkhel, and took his motorcycle into custody.

Police registered a case against the accused who confessed to smuggling arms from Dara Adamkhel to South District.

