Kohat police foil daring arms smuggling attempt, recover cache of weapons

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Kohat Police Station Jawaki, Kohat on Saturday successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large cache of weapons, recovering 5 Kalashnikovs, 1 G3 rifle, and dozens of cartridges from the possession of the arms smuggler.

According to sources of Kohat police, the operation was led by DSP Darra Yousuf Khan and SHO Jawaki Aftab Khan, who demonstrated exceptional strategic planning in apprehending the smuggler in the challenging terrain of the Jammu hills in Jawaki.

The arrested accused has been taken into custody and shifted to Jawaki police station, where they will face further investigation and prosecution.

