Kohat Police Foil Daring Heist, Arrest Two Robbers
Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Kohat police on Sunday apprehended two armed robbers who attempted to steal 7 crore 65 lakh rupees, enroute to Shakardara banks.
According to sources of Kohat police, the robbers, Abdul Wase and Muhammad Saqib, were caught after a thrilling chase through the hilly terrain. Police recovered a Kalashnikov, pistol, dozens of cartridges, and the getaway motorcycle.
Sources further revealed that the robbers, on a motorcycle, fired upon a cash van on Lachi-Shakardara Road, but the staff escaped unharmed. Police responded promptly, led by DSP Lachi Sajjad Haider, SHO Lachi Fazal Muhammad, and DPO Kohat Mohammad Umar Khan.
The arrested robbers were transferred to Lachi police station, and a case registered. DPO Kohat announced cash rewards and certificates of appreciation for the police team.
