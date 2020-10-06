UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohat Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:34 PM

The district police foiled drugs' smuggling bid and arrested five accused on Indus Highway here on Tuesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The district police foiled drugs' smuggling bid and arrested five accused on Indus Highway here on Tuesday.

After receiving information, the police visited that checkpoint on Indus Highway and started searching vehicles.

During searching, the police team recovered 15 kg cannabis and 200 gram ice-drugs from five drug traffickers who were travelling in a car and motorcycles.

The arrested smugglers were heading towards Southern districts of KP as destination for their narcotics supplies.

DSP Snober Shah said that cases were registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

