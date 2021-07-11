Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) ::The Kohat Police on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics and arrested a drug dealer in the jurisdiction of the Marai Police check post here.

During the checking, Kohat Police recovered 8400 grams of cannabis from the hidden compartments of the car coming from Orakzai district and arrested an Inter-district drug smuggler Ahmad Ullah.

Talking to media men, Station House Officer (SHO) Ustarzai Farid Khan said that Police team have conducted a successful operation by arresting the alleged drug smuggler and recovered narcotics and a pistol from his possession.

A case has been registered against the detained drug smuggler and further investigation was underway.

He informed that Ahmad Ullah has confessed to the crime in the preliminary interrogation.