UrduPoint.com

Kohat Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:41 PM

Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

Kohat police have foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to another district here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Kohat police have foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to another district here on Tuesday.

Acting on tip-off, police set up a checkpoint and Station House Officer (SHO) Ustarzai Farid Khan along with other police personnel arrested Sabir Khan, an inter-district drug smuggler from Orakzai.

A case has been registered after recovering four kilograms of hashish from the possession of the drug peddler.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Kohat From

Recent Stories

FM urges Int’l community to engage with new real ..

FM urges Int’l community to engage with new reality in Afghanistan

14 minutes ago
 EU Regrets Russia's Decision to Label Int'l Electi ..

EU Regrets Russia's Decision to Label Int'l Election Watchdog as Undesirable - S ..

28 minutes ago
 Calls to prioritise key workers in UK fuel crisis

Calls to prioritise key workers in UK fuel crisis

33 minutes ago
 PNCA organizes online lecture on film production

PNCA organizes online lecture on film production

33 minutes ago
 Paris, Athens Strike Agreement on Delivery of 3 Fr ..

Paris, Athens Strike Agreement on Delivery of 3 French-Made Warships to Greece - ..

33 minutes ago
 Local govt elections will be held in March next ye ..

Local govt elections will be held in March next year, Shafqat Mahmood

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.