Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Kohat police have foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to another district here on Tuesday.

Acting on tip-off, police set up a checkpoint and Station House Officer (SHO) Ustarzai Farid Khan along with other police personnel arrested Sabir Khan, an inter-district drug smuggler from Orakzai.

A case has been registered after recovering four kilograms of hashish from the possession of the drug peddler.