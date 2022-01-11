Kohat police foil smuggling bid

Kohat police have foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs and arrested the accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Kohat police have foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs and arrested the accused.

Spokesman of Kohat police revealed that more than 39 kg of hashish was recovered from a car in an operation on Indus Highway, Kohat.

The police arrested two smugglers Farman Ali and Muhammad Hussain.

A case has been registered against both of them.