Kohat police foil smuggling bid of arms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Kohat police foiled a bid to smuggle weapons and arrested the alleged smuggler on Indus Highway, says police.

ASP Sadar Circle Osama Amin Cheema said that SHO Humayun Khan and his team stopped a car at check post near Tunnel toll plaza on the Indus Highway and during search recovered three SMG rifles, 2 MM 16 rifles, 2 Mark 4 rifles, 4 shotguns, 31 pistols and 9000 cartridges from its secret cavities.

The police arrested alleged arms smuggler Hameedullah who revealed that arms were being smuggled from Dara Adamkhel to different cities of the country.

ASP Osama Amin Cheema said a case was registered against him at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station.