UrduPoint.com

Kohat Police Foil Smuggling Bid Of Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Kohat police foil smuggling bid of arms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Kohat police foiled a bid to smuggle weapons and arrested the alleged smuggler on Indus Highway, says police.

ASP Sadar Circle Osama Amin Cheema said that SHO Humayun Khan and his team stopped a car at check post near Tunnel toll plaza on the Indus Highway and during search recovered three SMG rifles, 2 MM 16 rifles, 2 Mark 4 rifles, 4 shotguns, 31 pistols and 9000 cartridges from its secret cavities.

The police arrested alleged arms smuggler Hameedullah who revealed that arms were being smuggled from Dara Adamkhel to different cities of the country.

ASP Osama Amin Cheema said a case was registered against him at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Car Kohat Circle Post From

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan may take part in meeting on no-trust-mo ..

Aleem Khan may take part in meeting on no-trust-motion against govt: Sources

18 minutes ago
 Some foreign forces want to destabilize Pakistan: ..

Some foreign forces want to destabilize Pakistan: Rashid

29 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar shares adorable picture of son  Mus ..

Naimal Khawar shares adorable picture of son  Mustafa Abbasi

38 minutes ago
 Cricket's Warne died of 'natural causes': autopsy

Cricket's Warne died of 'natural causes': autopsy

39 minutes ago
 Two children killed in building collapse

Two children killed in building collapse

40 minutes ago
 Farrukh condoles demise of Rafiq Tarar

Farrukh condoles demise of Rafiq Tarar

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>