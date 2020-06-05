Kohat police foil weapons smuggle attempt

The police in Kohat on Friday foiled weapons smuggling attempt and arrested four alleged smugglers at Muslimabad police check post here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The police in Kohat on Friday foiled weapons smuggling attempt and arrested four alleged smugglers at Muslimabad police check post here.

In a press release spokesman of Kohat police quoting SHO Irfan Khan of Jerma police station as saying that a suspicious car was signalled to stop and upon thorough search different weapons concealed in secret cavities of the car were recovered.

Four accused onboard the car were arrested and shifted to Jerma police station.

The recovered weapons included one repeater, three pistols, seven chargers and hundreds of cartridges of different bore. A case of weapons smuggling was registered against them at Jerma police station.