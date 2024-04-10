Kohat police foiled arms smuggling bid, two arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Kohat police on Wednesday thwarted a significant attempt to smuggle a large consignment of arms, resulting in the arrest of two inter-district arms smugglers and the seizure of a vehicle loaded with weapons.

The seized cache includes 2 SMG guns, 58 pistols, and 56 chargers.

The apprehended smugglers, identified as Kamil Jan and Saleem Jan from Para Chinnar Kurram, were found with a car cleverly concealing the weapons in secret compartments.

This intelligence-based operation was led by ASP Sadar Muhammad Talha Arif, SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed, and their police team.

According to police they confessed of their involvement in smuggling.

Police registered a case against them, and further investigations are underway.

