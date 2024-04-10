Kohat Police Foiled Arms Smuggling Bid, Two Arrested
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Kohat police on Wednesday thwarted a significant attempt to smuggle a large consignment of arms, resulting in the arrest of two inter-district arms smugglers and the seizure of a vehicle loaded with weapons.
The seized cache includes 2 SMG guns, 58 pistols, and 56 chargers.
The apprehended smugglers, identified as Kamil Jan and Saleem Jan from Para Chinnar Kurram, were found with a car cleverly concealing the weapons in secret compartments.
This intelligence-based operation was led by ASP Sadar Muhammad Talha Arif, SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed, and their police team.
According to police they confessed of their involvement in smuggling.
Police registered a case against them, and further investigations are underway.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in road accident31 seconds ago
-
COAS celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with front line troops in North Waziristan34 seconds ago
-
SSP Hyderabad offers Eid-ul-fitr prayer at Police Headquarter10 minutes ago
-
Eid prayers held at 314 locations in Bahawalnagar district10 minutes ago
-
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan20 minutes ago
-
Body recovered51 minutes ago
-
Dr Al-Issa delivers Eid sermon at Faisal Mosque1 hour ago
-
SSP Hyderabad hosts hi-tea for office staff1 hour ago
-
Ambassador in France offers Eid prayers2 hours ago
-
Bilawal extends Eid greetings, emphasizes harmonious coexistence2 hours ago
-
Hassan Naqvi assumes charge as Commissioner Karachi3 hours ago
-
Police arrest 2 smugglers, arms recovered3 hours ago