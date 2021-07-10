UrduPoint.com
Kohat Police Foils An Attempt Of Smuggling Arms

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Kohat Police foils an attempt of smuggling arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) ::Kohat police have foiled another attempt to smuggle a large number of automatic weapons and succeeded in arresting three inter-district arms smugglers in an operation here on Saturday.

According to Police, a car full of weapons was seized in an operation on Indus Highway in Kohat wherein the Police have seized weapons including 5 Kalashnikovs, 21 pistols, 3800 rounds of ammunition and 70 chargers.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Muhammad Masoom, Rehmanullah and Waqas along with a vehicle loaded with arms, belong to Lakki Marwat. The seized arms were being smuggled from Dara Adamkhel to the southern districts via Kohat Indus Highway, Police confirmed.

This is the second major police operation against arms smugglers in 24 hours. An attempt to smuggle a large consignment of arms into Afghanistan was foiled on Friday as well. An Afghan national, an arms smuggler, was also detained during the operation in Kohat.

A case has been registered against the smugglers detained in a fresh operation at Jarma Police Station, Police said. Arrested arms smugglers have confessed to the crime in the initial interrogation, Police said, adding, the smugglers caught smuggling large consignment of arms have been handed over to the investigation team for further interrogation.

