Kohat police foils an attempt to smuggle a large number of arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) ::Kohat Police have foiled an attempt of smuggling a large number of arms and ammunition during an operation on the main Indus Highway here on Saturday.

According to police, SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station Jamshed Ali along with police personnel in an operation on Indus Highway recovered a consignment of weapons from a Suzuki pickup and arrested an inter-district arms smuggler.

Weapons seized include 2 Kalashnikovs, 10 pistols, more than 3,200 rounds of ammunition and dozens of chargers.

A case has been registered against smuggler Liaqat Shah s/o Sabir Shah, resident of Mohammadzai Kohat in Mohammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station.

The arrested smuggler has confessed to smuggling arms from Dara Adamkhel to Kohat and other cities in the preliminary investigation.