Kohat Police HC Secures First Position In Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Kohat Police Head Constable Abbas Haider secured first position in the region and eighth position in the province in the Intermediate Course of the Police Training College.
According to police spokesman, the Kohat police officer attributed his remarkable success in the Intermediate Course to the prayers of his parents and the hard work of his teachers.
He reiterated his resolve to make public service and upholding fundamental human rights his motto in his professional duties.
