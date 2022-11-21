Kohat Police held narcotics pusher

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Kohat Police has arrested an accused for allegedly supplying narcotics in the surrounding localities of educational institutions, said a press release issued on Monday.

The notorious narcotics pusher identified as Irfanullah, a resident of College Town was involved in supplying narcotics to the surrounding localities of the educational institutions of both public and private sectors in the city.

The police have also recovered over 6 kilograms of hashish and 300 grams of ice drug from his possession.

Police Station, Mohammad Riaz Shaheed has registered a narcotics pushing case against the accused. The accused was presented in the local court, which sent him to prison.