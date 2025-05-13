Kohat police hold farewell for transferred officers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A farewell ceremony was held at the Police Club Kohat for the outgoing District Police Officers of Kurram and Orakzai, Ahmad Shah and Nazir Khan, on Tuesday.

According to a press release, RPO Marwat praised Ahmed Shah and Nazir Khan for their honest, dedicated and professional service. “They played an exemplary role in maintaining law and order,” he said, “and promoted people-friendly policing in their districts.”

Both officers received honorary shields and commemorative souvenirs.

Fellow officers also offered their best wishes for the next phase of their careers.

In their speeches, Ahmad Shah and Nazir Khan thanked everyone for their support and said they will always remember their time serving in the Kohat region.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat, Commissioner Mutasim Billah Shah, military officials, DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah, DPO Karak Shahbaz Elahi, DPO Hangu Khalid Khan and other senior officers attended the event.

APP/azq/378