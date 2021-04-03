UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohat Police Holds Training Exercises For Cops, Rescue Officials

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:24 PM

Kohat police holds training exercises for cops, rescue officials

Kohat police has conducted rescue and combat exercises to deal with emergencies or any terrorist activity

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Kohat police has conducted rescue and combat exercises to deal with emergencies or any terrorist activity.

Spokesman Kohat police on Saturday informed that the exercises were organized to impart training of protection of sensitive or to deal with any natural calamity, Officials of police and Elite force, Rapid Response Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, Rescue 1122, pointer dogs and fire fighters of Fire Brigade took part in the ongoing exercises, said a press release issued here.

As part of exercise a raid was carried out on a building to rescue abducted persons from captivity of terrorists and bodies were shifted to hospitals through Rescue 1122.

In another exercise fire fighters have extinguished fire in building taken over by terrorists.

Senior police officers observed and judge the professional expertise and potential of the participants and suggested improvements where required.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Police Kohat Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

France urges Iran to be 'constructive' at nuclear ..

4 minutes ago

Argentine First Lady Tests Negative for COVID-19 A ..

4 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari regrets Malam Jabba ski resort's clo ..

13 minutes ago

Minister Rural development for timely completion o ..

13 minutes ago

Everybody has to be efficient as required by the G ..

1 hour ago

Two marriage halls sealed over SOPs violation

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.