Kohat police holds training exercises for cops, rescue officials

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Kohat police has conducted rescue and combat exercises to deal with emergencies or any terrorist activity.

Spokesman Kohat police on Saturday informed that the exercises were organized to impart training of protection of sensitive or to deal with any natural calamity, Officials of police and Elite force, Rapid Response Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, Rescue 1122, pointer dogs and fire fighters of Fire Brigade took part in the ongoing exercises, said a press release issued here.

As part of exercise a raid was carried out on a building to rescue abducted persons from captivity of terrorists and bodies were shifted to hospitals through Rescue 1122.

In another exercise fire fighters have extinguished fire in building taken over by terrorists.

Senior police officers observed and judge the professional expertise and potential of the participants and suggested improvements where required.