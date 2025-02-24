Open Menu

Kohat Police Honors Exceptional Officers With Awards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards

A grand ceremony was held on Monday at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Kohat, where officers and officials of the investigation department were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their exceptional services

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A grand ceremony was held on Monday at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Kohat, where officers and officials of the investigation department were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their exceptional services.

SP Investigation Taj Muhammad Khan, the chief guest, distributed prizes among the awardees, including Inspector Headquarters Shah Doran, Head Clerk Waheed Zaman, Sub-Inspector Rehmatullah, Assistant Sub-Inspector Irfan and MTO Khan Saeed.

He praised the recipients, stating that the investigation department is the backbone of the police system and their hard work and dedication are crucial in combating crime.

He also announced plans to enhance the department's efficiency through modern methods and effective resource utilization.

The ceremony concluded with Khan expressing hope that the award-winning officers would continue to serve with the same dedication, leading the mission to provide justice to the public.

APP/azq/378

APP/mdu

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adv ..

Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser

3 minutes ago
 Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awar ..

Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards

3 minutes ago
 PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

9 minutes ago
 Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social co ..

Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion

9 minutes ago
 DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

11 minutes ago
 Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar

Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar

9 minutes ago
Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attac ..

Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House

9 minutes ago
 Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariff ..

Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite

13 minutes ago
 Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month

Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month

13 minutes ago
 SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in ar ..

SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts

13 minutes ago
 'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as lat ..

'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops

13 minutes ago
 IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing ..

IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan