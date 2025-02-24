Kohat Police Honors Exceptional Officers With Awards
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:52 PM
A grand ceremony was held on Monday at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Kohat, where officers and officials of the investigation department were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their exceptional services
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A grand ceremony was held on Monday at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Kohat, where officers and officials of the investigation department were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their exceptional services.
SP Investigation Taj Muhammad Khan, the chief guest, distributed prizes among the awardees, including Inspector Headquarters Shah Doran, Head Clerk Waheed Zaman, Sub-Inspector Rehmatullah, Assistant Sub-Inspector Irfan and MTO Khan Saeed.
He praised the recipients, stating that the investigation department is the backbone of the police system and their hard work and dedication are crucial in combating crime.
He also announced plans to enhance the department's efficiency through modern methods and effective resource utilization.
The ceremony concluded with Khan expressing hope that the award-winning officers would continue to serve with the same dedication, leading the mission to provide justice to the public.
APP/azq/378
APP/mdu
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser
Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties
Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar
Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts
'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser3 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards3 minutes ago
-
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal9 minutes ago
-
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat unveils peaceful Ramazan preparation plan9 minutes ago
-
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties11 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar9 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House9 minutes ago
-
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month13 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts13 minutes ago
-
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case13 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally13 minutes ago