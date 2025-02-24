Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A grand ceremony was held on Monday at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Kohat, where officers and officials of the investigation department were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their exceptional services.

SP Investigation Taj Muhammad Khan, the chief guest, distributed prizes among the awardees, including Inspector Headquarters Shah Doran, Head Clerk Waheed Zaman, Sub-Inspector Rehmatullah, Assistant Sub-Inspector Irfan and MTO Khan Saeed.

He praised the recipients, stating that the investigation department is the backbone of the police system and their hard work and dedication are crucial in combating crime.

He also announced plans to enhance the department's efficiency through modern methods and effective resource utilization.

The ceremony concluded with Khan expressing hope that the award-winning officers would continue to serve with the same dedication, leading the mission to provide justice to the public.

