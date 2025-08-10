Open Menu

Kohat Police Intensify Operations Against Wanted Criminals And Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Kohat police on Sunday stepped up operations against wanted criminals and drugs in line with the instructions of District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah.

According to the details, a recent search operation conducted by Jangalkhel Police yielded significant results, with the recovery of 350 grams of ice, 2 pistols, 2 guns, and cartridges.

The operation was carried out by SHO Jangalkhel Masood Khan and his team, who worked diligently to apprehend the suspects.

During the operation, a wanted criminal in an arms case was arrested, along with two facilitators of wanted criminals. The suspects were taken into custody after a thorough search operation, and the police are now working to gather more evidence and build a strong case against them.

The arrested suspects have been transferred to Jangalkhel Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

APP/azq/378

