Kohat Police Launch Crackdown On Criminal Elements

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 08:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Kohat Police, under the instructions of District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah, has intensified its efforts to curb criminal activities in the district.

A series of search and strike operations were conducted in the limits of Lachi, Cantt, Blitang, and Gumbat police stations, led by SP CTD Sadat Khan and SP Saddar Sanobar Khan. The operations targeted the possible hideouts of terrorists and proclaimed offenders.

The search operations resulted in the arrest of 18 accused and 25 suspects, including two proclaimed offenders wanted in attempted murder cases. A substantial quantity of weapons was recovered, including 1 Kalashnikov, 3 guns, 11 pistols, and cartridges of different bores.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further investigation.

The Kohat Police's efforts aim to protect the lives and property of the people and make the area crime-free.

According to DPO Kohat, such operations will continue in the future as well. The district police units, including CTD, DSB, Elite Force, and others, participated in the operation, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining law and order in the district.

