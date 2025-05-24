Kohat Police Launch Crackdown On Criminal Elements
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 08:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Kohat Police, under the instructions of District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah, has intensified its efforts to curb criminal activities in the district.
A series of search and strike operations were conducted in the limits of Lachi, Cantt, Blitang, and Gumbat police stations, led by SP CTD Sadat Khan and SP Saddar Sanobar Khan. The operations targeted the possible hideouts of terrorists and proclaimed offenders.
The search operations resulted in the arrest of 18 accused and 25 suspects, including two proclaimed offenders wanted in attempted murder cases. A substantial quantity of weapons was recovered, including 1 Kalashnikov, 3 guns, 11 pistols, and cartridges of different bores.
The arrested individuals have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further investigation.
The Kohat Police's efforts aim to protect the lives and property of the people and make the area crime-free.
According to DPO Kohat, such operations will continue in the future as well. The district police units, including CTD, DSB, Elite Force, and others, participated in the operation, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining law and order in the district.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain hits ICT, distt admin teams rush to prevent disruptions2 minutes ago
-
Kohat police launch crackdown on criminal elements2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on “Assessment of Renewed Security Challenges to CPEC Post-Indo-Pak Escalation,” held2 minutes ago
-
Experts urges youth to play an active role for facing environmental challenges2 minutes ago
-
04 liquor suppliers held, 05 illegal arm holders apprehended22 minutes ago
-
Muslim Hands launches clothes stitching training centers for women in AJK22 minutes ago
-
Buledi meets Governor KP, discuss political affairs23 minutes ago
-
PNCA to be made a model institution for arts on merit: Aurangzeb Khichi42 minutes ago
-
CPO hold meeting to prevent crimes43 minutes ago
-
Women's handicrafts festival showcases rural women's skills in Mirpurkhas53 minutes ago
-
Islamabad on high alert after heavy rains, hailstorm; CDA launches emergency operations1 hour ago
-
Livestock department holds beneficial field day for farmers in Kohat1 hour ago