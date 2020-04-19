Kohat police launch new lockdown strategy under anti-Corona measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The new lockdown strategy has been implemented in Kohat under anti-Corona measures with 1500 policemen along with officials from the security forces have started a flag march to inform the people to avoid unnecessary roaming to contain coronavirus in the district.

The police and security forces gave instructions to the people while marching joint flags in the city. More effective measures are being taken to prevent the virus and a social awareness campaign is being organized by the police to keep people in their homes under the social distance rule.

In the light of government orders, like all over the country, the lockdown has been expanded under the anti-Corona measures in Kohat and a new strategy has been launched in this regard. Lockdowns have continued throughout the district to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and educational institutions, playgrounds, unnecessary markets, shopping malls, wedding halls and all public places where people can gather are closed.

In a series of lockdowns across the district, a public awareness campaign is being organized by the police and people are being given priority to stay in their homes.

DPO Kohat Captain (R) Mansoor Aman urged the Ulema and clerics to play their role to make the lockdown for containing the pandemic successful .

The community and citizens were cooperating, which was praiseworthy, he added.

More than 1,500 police army personnel have been deployed for lockdown and strictly follow government orders in the context of government orders to facilitate and protect the people.

He said that all steps were being taken to protect the human lives from coronavirus.

He said that there was no lockdown of mosques throughout the district and every prayer, including Jumma were being offered with precautionary measures.

On Friday, security and precautionary measures and social distancing guideline was implemented in the mosques.