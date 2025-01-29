Open Menu

Kohat Police Launch Security Audits Of Sensitive Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Kohat Police launch security audits of sensitive areas

District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah Khan on Wednesday initiated a series of security audits of sensitive places in Kohat in order to bolster security

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah Khan on Wednesday initiated a series of security audits of sensitive places in Kohat in order to bolster security.

As part of this effort, DSP City Khafeez Khan, DSP Sadr Imaduddin and DSP Gambat Nazar Hussain conducted a thorough review of security arrangements at banks within their respective circles.

During the visit, the circle officers meticulously inspected internal and external security measures, including the weapons and protective equipment of security personnel, as well as the CCTV camera system.

They directed bank staff to maintain complete security arrangements in accordance with prevailing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Furthermore, the circle officers issued a security advisory to the administration, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and proactive security measures.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..

7 minutes ago

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

21 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring ..

Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project

9 minutes ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

9 minutes ago
 Gold prices surge after two days of decline in loc ..

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveil ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform

37 minutes ago
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in ..

Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah

37 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 parti ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants

37 minutes ago
 Five injured in Karachi road accident

Five injured in Karachi road accident

9 minutes ago
 CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing so ..

CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies

9 minutes ago
 Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Ma ..

Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to Pre ..

9 minutes ago
 Selection committee completes initial consultation ..

Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan