Kohat Police launch security audits of sensitive areas

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah Khan on Wednesday initiated a series of security audits of sensitive places in Kohat in order to bolster security.

As part of this effort, DSP City Khafeez Khan, DSP Sadr Imaduddin and DSP Gambat Nazar Hussain conducted a thorough review of security arrangements at banks within their respective circles.

During the visit, the circle officers meticulously inspected internal and external security measures, including the weapons and protective equipment of security personnel, as well as the CCTV camera system.

They directed bank staff to maintain complete security arrangements in accordance with prevailing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Furthermore, the circle officers issued a security advisory to the administration, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and proactive security measures.

