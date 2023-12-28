Kohat police launches operation against criminals

Kohat police on Thursday conducted raid against criminals and recovered three stolen motorcycles while a bike lifter was also apprehended during operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Kohat police on Thursday conducted raid against criminals and recovered three stolen motorcycles while a bike lifter was also apprehended during operation.

According to details, Mohammad Ahad, a native of Fateh Khan Khel was nabbed by police after an intelligence-based information.

The operation was launched on the directives of SHO City Waqar Afridi, to control crime in the area.

Three cases have also been registered against the criminals.

DPO Kohat Farhan Khan stated that operation against outlaws operating gangs will continue in different parts.

APP/arq/378