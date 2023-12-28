Open Menu

Kohat Police Launches Operation Against Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Kohat police launches operation against criminals

Kohat police on Thursday conducted raid against criminals and recovered three stolen motorcycles while a bike lifter was also apprehended during operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Kohat police on Thursday conducted raid against criminals and recovered three stolen motorcycles while a bike lifter was also apprehended during operation.

According to details, Mohammad Ahad, a native of Fateh Khan Khel was nabbed by police after an intelligence-based information.

The operation was launched on the directives of SHO City Waqar Afridi, to control crime in the area.

Three cases have also been registered against the criminals.

DPO Kohat Farhan Khan stated that operation against outlaws operating gangs will continue in different parts.

APP/arq/378

Related Topics

Police Kohat Criminals Afridi

Recent Stories

Commissioner Hyderabad urges effective measures to ..

Commissioner Hyderabad urges effective measures to prevent encroachment

7 minutes ago
 Nafeesa Shah congratulates new elected body of Suk ..

Nafeesa Shah congratulates new elected body of Sukkur Press Club

7 minutes ago
 Sudanese RSF leader visits Ethiopia during rare tr ..

Sudanese RSF leader visits Ethiopia during rare trip abroad

6 minutes ago
 Govt bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with ..

Govt bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians: PM

7 minutes ago
 Curb on one-wheeling urges

Curb on one-wheeling urges

6 minutes ago
 PML-N parliamentary board holds interviews for par ..

PML-N parliamentary board holds interviews for party tickets

7 minutes ago
Textile unit gutted

Textile unit gutted

7 minutes ago
 Russian poet gets 7-year prison term for verses ag ..

Russian poet gets 7-year prison term for verses against Ukraine campaign

19 minutes ago
 Dominant Shiffrin eases to giant slalom victory

Dominant Shiffrin eases to giant slalom victory

21 minutes ago
 CEO Dar-e-Arqam Schools calls on Minister

CEO Dar-e-Arqam Schools calls on Minister

21 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference reiterates support to ..

Corps Commanders Conference reiterates support to initiatives for socioeconomic ..

21 minutes ago
 UNGA unanimously adopts Uzbekistan resolution on e ..

UNGA unanimously adopts Uzbekistan resolution on environmental challenges in Cen ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan