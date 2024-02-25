Open Menu

Kohat Police Nab 12, Including Proclaimed Offender & Drug Peddlers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Kohat police nab 12, including proclaimed offender & drug peddlers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) In a police search operation in Kohat, 12 suspects, including a wanted-proclaimed offender and drug dealers, were arrested on Sunday.

According to local police, the operation in the suburbs of Jarma led to the apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of weapons and drugs.

During the targeted search at various locations, 1 Kalashnikov, dozens of cartridges, and 2.260 kg of hashish were seized. The intelligence-based operation was conducted under the leadership of ASP Sadar Talha and SHO Jarma Fazal Muhammad.

A substantial contingent of police, elite forces, and female officers participated in the operation, which commenced in the early hours of Sunday. The arrested proclaimed offender, drug dealers, and suspects were transferred to Jarma police station for further investigation.

Cases have been registered against the accused under various provisions, including those related to arms and drugs.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Kohat Sunday

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

5 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

12 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

22 hours ago
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

23 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan