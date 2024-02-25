Kohat police nab 12, including proclaimed offender & drug peddlers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) In a police search operation in Kohat, 12 suspects, including a wanted-proclaimed offender and drug dealers, were arrested on Sunday.

According to local police, the operation in the suburbs of Jarma led to the apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of weapons and drugs.

During the targeted search at various locations, 1 Kalashnikov, dozens of cartridges, and 2.260 kg of hashish were seized. The intelligence-based operation was conducted under the leadership of ASP Sadar Talha and SHO Jarma Fazal Muhammad.

A substantial contingent of police, elite forces, and female officers participated in the operation, which commenced in the early hours of Sunday. The arrested proclaimed offender, drug dealers, and suspects were transferred to Jarma police station for further investigation.

Cases have been registered against the accused under various provisions, including those related to arms and drugs.

