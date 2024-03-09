Open Menu

Kohat Police Nab 4 Armed Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Kohat police nab 4 armed suspects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Kohat Police on Saturday arrested 4 armed persons including the accused involved in the attempted murder.

According to the police source, Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Jaber Khan along with the police force detained the armed persons in action at different places.

Weapons including Kalashnikovs, pistols and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

Accused Muhammad Shahid Noor resident of Jangal Khel, involved in the murder case, shot and injured Imran Javed, a resident of Hafizabad.

During the operation, the arrested accused has been transferred to the Cantt police station and has been detained.

