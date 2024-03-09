Kohat Police Nab 4 Armed Suspects
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Kohat Police on Saturday arrested 4 armed persons including the accused involved in the attempted murder.
According to the police source, Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Jaber Khan along with the police force detained the armed persons in action at different places.
Weapons including Kalashnikovs, pistols and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.
Accused Muhammad Shahid Noor resident of Jangal Khel, involved in the murder case, shot and injured Imran Javed, a resident of Hafizabad.
During the operation, the arrested accused has been transferred to the Cantt police station and has been detained.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zardari returns to Office of President for second time2 minutes ago
-
Hindu farmer organizes mass marriages to promote harmony2 minutes ago
-
Joint session: Zardari leads with 255 votes, Achakzai trails with 119 in presidential elections2 minutes ago
-
Fire burn victim succumbed to injuries12 minutes ago
-
Fire burn victim succumbed to injuries12 minutes ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections14 minutes ago
-
Female mental health imperative for socioeconomic development: Dr. Imtiaz Dogar22 minutes ago
-
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS22 minutes ago
-
Silk Routes Forum launched to promote sustainable development22 minutes ago
-
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill24 minutes ago
-
USKT Sports Dangal ends32 minutes ago
-
Asif Zardari secures 246 votes for presidential slot from Punjab Assembly32 minutes ago