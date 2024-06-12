Open Menu

Kohat Police Nab Drug Dealer, Seize Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:17 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Kohat Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered a significant quantity of hashish in Sini Gumbat.

According to police, the operation led by SHO Irfan Afridi, resulted in the arrest of Muhammad Ilyas, a resident of Jund and 1.

165 kg of hashish was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused at Gumbat Police Station and police are continuing their zero-tolerance crackdown on drugs across the district.

