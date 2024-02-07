Kohat Police Nab Proclaimed Offender In Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Police had arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a murder case in Kohat on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesman, the accused, Abdullah, was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off.
Abdullah, a resident of Sheikhan, had allegedly murdered a man in 2021 and then fled the city to evade arrest. He had been on the run ever since.
The accused has been handed over to the investigation team for further legal action.
