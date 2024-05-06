Open Menu

Kohat Police Nab Thief, Recovered Stolen Goods

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Kohat Police nab thief, recovered stolen goods

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Kohat Police have arrested a cunning thief who stole lakhs of rupees in cash and a valuable mobile phone from his employer's chapel store, on Monday.

According to police sources, Qabil Khan, an employee at the chapel store had been working for his employer before he made a plan to rob the store.

He stole a large amount of cash and a valuable mobile phone and fled the store. However, SHO City Saifullah and Incharge Tehsil Post Tariq Khan traced him down through human intelligence and detained him in a raid.

The accused was caught with the stolen goods and confessed to the crime during preliminary interrogation.

A case has been registered against the accused at the city police station.

