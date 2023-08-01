Open Menu

Kohat Police Nabs Murder Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 08:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Kohat Police apprehended two proclaimed offenders on Tuesday, who were wanted in connection with a grave murder case.

According to a spokesman of Kohat Police, the arrested individuals, identified as Azim son of Anar Badshah and Israfel son of Zari, had been on the run for quite some time, evading the grasp of the law.

The daring operation took place in the rugged area of Chechna Ghunda and was executed by a team of determined police officers led by SHO Billy Tang, Waqar Khan.

The successful operation not only resulted in the arrest of the accused but also police confiscated crucial evidence related to the murder case.

The Kohat community has lauded the efforts of the local police and expressed their gratitude for the swift action taken in apprehending the culprits.

