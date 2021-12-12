Kohat Police Officer honour with farewell after retirement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) ::The Officials of the Kohat Police organized a farewell party to one of his colleagues of the Kohat Police Officer Sher Must Khan who has retired from the department after a long tenure of service.

The farewell party was largely attended by the officials of the Kohat Police held at the Police Rescue 15 Centre here on Sunday.

The grand farewell ceremony was also attended by Sub-Inspector Fayyaz Khan, ASI Azmat Ali Khan and a large number of other police personnel.

During the farewell ceremony, a tribute was paid to the outgoing Police Officer for his valuable services to the police department. The participants also praised the professionalism of the retired Police Officer.