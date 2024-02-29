Open Menu

Kohat Police Officers Honored For Exceptional Service

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The District Police Officer (DPO) of Kohat, Farhan Khan praised the exemplary performance of his subordinates and awarded them certificates of appreciation in a ceremony held on Thursday.

According to Police Spokesperson, The awardees included Station House Officers and policemen of various police stations who had successfully solved blind murder cases, foiled kidnapping for ransom attempts, arrested notorious criminals and seized illegal weapons and drugs.

The DPO urged the police officers to continue their professional excellence and serve the public with honesty and dedication.

