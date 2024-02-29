Kohat Police Officers Honored For Exceptional Service
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
The District Police Officer (DPO) of Kohat, Farhan Khan praised the exemplary performance of his subordinates and awarded them certificates of appreciation in a ceremony held on Thursda
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The District Police Officer (DPO) of Kohat, Farhan Khan praised the exemplary performance of his subordinates and awarded them certificates of appreciation in a ceremony held on Thursday.
According to Police Spokesperson, The awardees included Station House Officers and policemen of various police stations who had successfully solved blind murder cases, foiled kidnapping for ransom attempts, arrested notorious criminals and seized illegal weapons and drugs.
The DPO urged the police officers to continue their professional excellence and serve the public with honesty and dedication.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO
HEC chairman inaugurates new Faculty at UAF
SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meetings of shareholders
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores
Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits
WAPDA reviews land issues of Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams
SMIU's 2nd Global Congress concludes
Court extends Pervaiz Elahi's remand till March 28
Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU
ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative
Israel strikes kill Hezbollah fighter near Syria-Lebanon border: monitor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO2 minutes ago
-
HEC chairman inaugurates new Faculty at UAF4 seconds ago
-
WAPDA reviews land issues of Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams11 seconds ago
-
SMIU's 2nd Global Congress concludes1 second ago
-
Court extends Pervaiz Elahi's remand till March 283 seconds ago
-
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative13 minutes ago
-
Rain emergency; Sindh govt declares half working day in Karachi on Friday15 minutes ago
-
Farewell given to ex-minister Prof Javed Akram15 minutes ago
-
CDA taking steps for unintrepted water supply in capital city15 minutes ago
-
PU extends associate degree admission date19 minutes ago
-
Madhu Lal Hussain urs from March 219 minutes ago
-
PATS, right forum fostering team spirit in evolving character of war: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..18 minutes ago