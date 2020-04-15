Kohat police presents guard of honour to doctors, paramedics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Kohat police presented guard of honour to doctors and paramedical staff for playing frontline role against coronavirus in the district, said an official handout issued here Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation, Tahir Iqbal and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters, Sanobar Khan led the guard of honour.

Meanwhile on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO), Kohat Captain (Retd) Mansoor Aman, the district police have provided additional facilities to senior citizens including in the relief package under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and they are brought to distribution points in police mobile with due honour and respect and reached back to their houses without any wait.