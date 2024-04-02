Open Menu

Kohat Police Raid, Arrests 30 Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Kohat police raid, arrests 30 suspects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Kohat police on Tuesday have apprehended 30 suspects including a proclaimed offender in a targeted raid on the suburbs of Gumbat.

According to Police, The meticulously planned operation carried out under the leadership of SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain, a heavy contingent of police and elite forces descend upon the area resulting in the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and drugs.

Among the seized items were 1 gun, 2 pistols, dozens of cartridges, and a staggering 3,600 kg of hashish, all of which were confiscated from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The comprehensive search operation also involved the thorough inspection of rental properties and other sensitive locations within the Gumbat area, as the police left no stone unturned in their mission to maintain law and order.

Cases have been registered against the suspects caught with the illicit weapons and narcotics at the Gumbat police station, as the investigation into the matter continues.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Drugs Kohat All From

Recent Stories

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

1 hour ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

1 hour ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

4 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

6 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

13 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

15 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

15 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

16 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan