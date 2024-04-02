Kohat police raid, arrests 30 suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Kohat police on Tuesday have apprehended 30 suspects including a proclaimed offender in a targeted raid on the suburbs of Gumbat.

According to Police, The meticulously planned operation carried out under the leadership of SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain, a heavy contingent of police and elite forces descend upon the area resulting in the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and drugs.

Among the seized items were 1 gun, 2 pistols, dozens of cartridges, and a staggering 3,600 kg of hashish, all of which were confiscated from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The comprehensive search operation also involved the thorough inspection of rental properties and other sensitive locations within the Gumbat area, as the police left no stone unturned in their mission to maintain law and order.

Cases have been registered against the suspects caught with the illicit weapons and narcotics at the Gumbat police station, as the investigation into the matter continues.

