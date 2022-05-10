Kohat police recover 7.5kgs cannabis, arrest smuggler

The police of Usterzai area here on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of hashish and arrested the smuggler involved

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The police of Usterzai area here on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of hashish and arrested the smuggler involved.

Spokesman for Kohat police said a search operation to arrest narcotics dealers was underway in rugged hilly areas of Usterzai.

During the operation a narcotics smuggler identified as Faraz Ali, resident of Orakzai was arrested.

Police recovered 7.5 kgs high quality cannabis from the drug smuggler.

A case was registered against the drug smuggler at Usterzai police station.

Further investigation was underway.