Kohat Police Recover 7.5kgs Cannabis, Arrest Smuggler
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 04:33 PM
The police of Usterzai area here on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of hashish and arrested the smuggler involved
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The police of Usterzai area here on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of hashish and arrested the smuggler involved.
Spokesman for Kohat police said a search operation to arrest narcotics dealers was underway in rugged hilly areas of Usterzai.
During the operation a narcotics smuggler identified as Faraz Ali, resident of Orakzai was arrested.
Police recovered 7.5 kgs high quality cannabis from the drug smuggler.
A case was registered against the drug smuggler at Usterzai police station.
Further investigation was underway.