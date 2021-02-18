Kohat police recover huge cache of arms, arrest two

Kohat Police on Thursday recovered a huge cache of arms and arrested two accused during operation in Lal Mala area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Kohat Police on Thursday recovered a huge cache of arms and arrested two accused during operation in Lal Mala area.

Following receiving information that a huge cache of arms was hidden underground, police constituted a party and raided a compound in Lala Maila area of the district.

During the search, the police recovered two Kalashnikovs, two guns, one repeater, one rifle, three pistols and hundreds of cartridges.

Police arrested an accused Sher Muhammad and Haji Gul for possessing illegal arms and registered case.