UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohat Police Recover Huge Cache Of Arms, Arrest Two

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:34 PM

Kohat police recover huge cache of arms, arrest two

Kohat Police on Thursday recovered a huge cache of arms and arrested two accused during operation in Lal Mala area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Kohat Police on Thursday recovered a huge cache of arms and arrested two accused during operation in Lal Mala area.

Following receiving information that a huge cache of arms was hidden underground, police constituted a party and raided a compound in Lala Maila area of the district.

During the search, the police recovered two Kalashnikovs, two guns, one repeater, one rifle, three pistols and hundreds of cartridges.

Police arrested an accused Sher Muhammad and Haji Gul for possessing illegal arms and registered case.

Related Topics

Police Kohat

Recent Stories

OIC, UN-EAD, and UNDP Strengthen Cooperation in El ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Angara-A5 Rocket Had Few Issues Fixed Pri ..

56 seconds ago

HR ministry takes many steps for peaceful coexiste ..

57 seconds ago

Textile exports increase 8.23% to $8.765bln in 7 m ..

3 minutes ago

1450 liters adulterated milk dumped in muzaffargar ..

3 minutes ago

FBI probing COVID-19 deaths in NY nursing homes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.