Kohat police recover kidnapped man from Hangu

KOHAT, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) ::A man kidnapped for ransom some three days ago was safely recovered by the Kohat police and six accused involved in his kidnapping were arrested, DSP Saddar Circle, Nazir Hussain told media persons on Friday.

He said kidnappers abducted a man from Bahadur Kot area and demanded 6 million rupees as ransom for his release.

The police after registering a case started an investigation on scientific lines and traced the location of the kidnapped man in Hangu.

The DSP said that after tracing the location, police conducted a raid on a house in Hangu and recovered the abductee within 72 hours of his kidnapping. He said weapons and a vehicle used in kidnapping were also recovered from the house.

The DSP informed that the kidnapped man was kept in chains in a dark room adding that further investigation into the case has been started.