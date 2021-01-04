UrduPoint.com
Kohat Police Recover Pistols, Cannabis

Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:51 PM

Kohat police recover pistols, cannabis

SHO Ustarzai police station Hamayun Khan on Monday recovered three 9MM pistols from the gear-box of a car, during a routine vehicle checking and arrested the smuggler

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :SHO Ustarzai police station Hamayun Khan on Monday recovered three 9MM pistols from the gear-box of a car, during a routine vehicle checking and arrested the smuggler.

Kohat police said the smuggler identified as Khalil Khan, son of Suhbat Khan, a resident of Bara Khyber agency was shifted to police station for further interrogation.

Meanshile, SHO Jerma police station and his team during passengers' checking near Muslimabad check post recovered over six-kilogram cannabis from one, Nisar son of Muhammad Yousuf resident of Orakzai tribal district.

A case of narcotics smuggling was registered against him in Jerma police station where he was handed over to investigation team for interrogation.

More Stories From Pakistan

