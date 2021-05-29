UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohat Police Returned Bonds Worth Two Million Rupees To Owner

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Kohat police returned bonds worth two million rupees to owner

SHO Humaune Khan of Cantt police station and Traffic police incharge Arab Jan traced the bag containing bonds worth two million rupees which was lost near Liaqat Hospital of Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :SHO Humaune Khan of Cantt police station and Traffic police incharge Arab Jan traced the bag containing bonds worth two million rupees which was lost near Liaqat Hospital of Kohat.

Officials, with the help of CCTV footage, have traced out a Suzuki vehicle driver who had picked that bag and after recovery both have returned the bag to its real owner, said a press release issued by spokesman of Kohat police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Vehicle Traffic Kohat Suzuki Million Arab

Recent Stories

UK calls on G7 to secure green global economic rec ..

6 minutes ago

CM Usman Buzdar praises role of women parliamentar ..

6 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

6 minutes ago

Service at Your Doorstep programme under way: mini ..

6 minutes ago

UAE gains support for membership of UNWTO&#039;s E ..

31 minutes ago

China issues 1.67 trln yuan in local gov't bonds i ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.