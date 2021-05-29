Kohat police returned bonds worth two million rupees to owner

SHO Humaune Khan of Cantt police station and Traffic police incharge Arab Jan traced the bag containing bonds worth two million rupees which was lost near Liaqat Hospital of Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :SHO Humaune Khan of Cantt police station and Traffic police incharge Arab Jan traced the bag containing bonds worth two million rupees which was lost near Liaqat Hospital of Kohat.

Officials, with the help of CCTV footage, have traced out a Suzuki vehicle driver who had picked that bag and after recovery both have returned the bag to its real owner, said a press release issued by spokesman of Kohat police.