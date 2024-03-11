Kohat police reunite missing boy with family

Kohat Jerma police on Monday recovered a missing boy Muhammad Shahzad from Rahim Yar Khan, and reunites him with his family

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Kohat Jerma police on Monday recovered a missing boy Muhammad Shahzad from Rahim Yar Khan, and reunites him with his family.

According to details, Muhammad Shahzad, son of Muhammad Fayyaz, had gone missing from his home and was found in Kohat, where he was handed over to his parents by the Crime Police.

The family expressed immense joy and praised the efforts of the Kohat police.

APP/azq/378