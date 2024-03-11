Open Menu

Kohat Police Reunite Missing Boy With Family

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Kohat Jerma police on Monday recovered a missing boy Muhammad Shahzad from Rahim Yar Khan, and reunites him with his family

The family expressed immense joy and praised the efforts of the Kohat police.

