KOHAT police seize 75 kgs marijuana

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Kohat Police in intelligence based operation carried out on Indus Highway check post on Thursday seized 75 kgs of high quality marijuana and arrested one inter-provincial drug smuggler.

Superintendent Police (SP) Operation, Tahir Iqbal while addressing press briefing said that seized drugs were being smuggled from Kurram tribal district to Punjab through Peshawar motorway.

He said arrested drug smuggler, Arif Hussain, belongs to Parachinar and previously involved in many drug smuggling cases.

He informed that case have been registered against an accused drug smuggler at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station.

Giving details of police performance in current October month ,he said police have arrested 46 criminals wanted in serious cases .

SP Operations said overall 108 kg of hashish, 640 grams of ice, 2635 grams of heroin and 40 liters of liquor have been seized in this month during anti-drug drive.

Besides this18 drug dealers have been nabbed in the ongoing drive against anti-social elements.

He said that eight weapons smugglers have been arrested from Dara Adamkhel adding in crackdown operations across the district, 10 Kalashnikovs, 10 guns, 4 rifles, 117 pistols, 2 repeaters and 10,000 rounds of cartridges were recovered this month.

He said 23 facilitators and dozens of suspects have been arrested in operations against anti-social elements.

SP Operations said protecting lives and properties of people was the top priority and crackdown against against anti-social elements continue to purge society of criminals.