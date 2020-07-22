UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohat Police Seize Big Cache Of Imported Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:52 PM

Kohat police seize big cache of imported weapons

The Kohat police on Wednesday foiled a bid of weapon smuggling and recovered big cache of foreign-made ammunition from a car heading from Dara Adam Khel to Waziristan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Kohat police on Wednesday foiled a bid of weapon smuggling and recovered big cache of foreign-made ammunition from a car heading from Dara Adam Khel to Waziristan.

DPO Kohat, Javed Iqbal said a suspicious car was signaled to stop at Indus Highway and upon search foreign made wireless sets, night vision binoculars, thirty Kalashnikovs, a rocket launcher, two LMG machine guns, one rifle, two pistols and thirty chargers were recovered.

The smuggler named Qar iSabitullah, resident of Afghanistan was arrested and a case against him was registered in Riaz Shaheed police station.

The smuggler while confessing to his crime said he was trying to smuggle weapons from Dara Adam Khel to Waziristan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Car Kohat From Weapon

Recent Stories

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

20 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

21 minutes ago

DIB reports net profit of AED2.1 bn in H1 2020

23 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police register FIR against man who tor ..

34 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,660 new COVID-19 cases

38 minutes ago

Russia's crackdown on free expression in five case ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.