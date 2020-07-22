Kohat police seize big cache of imported weapons

The Kohat police on Wednesday foiled a bid of weapon smuggling and recovered big cache of foreign-made ammunition from a car heading from Dara Adam Khel to Waziristan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Kohat police on Wednesday foiled a bid of weapon smuggling and recovered big cache of foreign-made ammunition from a car heading from Dara Adam Khel to Waziristan.

DPO Kohat, Javed Iqbal said a suspicious car was signaled to stop at Indus Highway and upon search foreign made wireless sets, night vision binoculars, thirty Kalashnikovs, a rocket launcher, two LMG machine guns, one rifle, two pistols and thirty chargers were recovered.

The smuggler named Qar iSabitullah, resident of Afghanistan was arrested and a case against him was registered in Riaz Shaheed police station.

The smuggler while confessing to his crime said he was trying to smuggle weapons from Dara Adam Khel to Waziristan.