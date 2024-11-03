Kohat police Seize heavy arms, arrest smuggler

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Kohat Police on Sunday arrested an inter-district arms smuggler in a daring operation on the Indus Highway and recovered a massive cache of weapons from a flying coach.

The seized arsenal includes, one heavy machine gun, one Kalashnikov, three rifles, one pistol and 550 cartridges.

According to sources of Kohat Police, under the leadership of SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Mir Afzal, the police discovered the hidden compartment in the coach, foiling the smuggler's plans to transport the arms to Kurram district.

The accused, Wali Khan, son of Nadir Khan, a resident of Sada Karam, has confessed to the crime during initial investigations.

A case has been registered against Khan at the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

