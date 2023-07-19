Kohat Police seized 118.305kg hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) ::Kohat Police Wednesday recovered 118.305 kg hashish from the secret compartments of the motor car by arresting the accused smugglers.

According to details, Jangal Khel Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle a huge consignment of drugs at Gulshanabad Check Post.

The operation was carried out by SHO Jangal Khel Roman Khan and his police team.

A huge consignment of drugs was being smuggled from Dara Adamkhel to Mianwali. The arrested smugglers have been transferred to Jangal Khel Police Station and a case has been registered against them.