Open Menu

Kohat Police Seized 118.305kg Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Kohat Police seized 118.305kg hashish

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) ::Kohat Police Wednesday recovered 118.305 kg hashish from the secret compartments of the motor car by arresting the accused smugglers.

According to details, Jangal Khel Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle a huge consignment of drugs at Gulshanabad Check Post.

The operation was carried out by SHO Jangal Khel Roman Khan and his police team.

A huge consignment of drugs was being smuggled from Dara Adamkhel to Mianwali. The arrested smugglers have been transferred to Jangal Khel Police Station and a case has been registered against them.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Car Kohat Mianwali Post From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#03 ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#039; highlights humanitarian bon ..

31 minutes ago
 Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

3 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

4 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

4 hours ago
Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

4 hours ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

5 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

5 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan