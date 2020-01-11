Kohat Police starts crackdown against without number plates bikes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Kohat Police Saturday started a crackdown against without number plates motorcycles besides those not follow the instruction of using helmet and arrested 850 including 34 police cops and registered challan against them.

Talking to APP District Police Officer Captain (Retd) Mansoor Aman said action was taken against many complains of youth busying in wheeling and use of motorbikes without number plates and helmets causing serious threat to precious human lives and above all a major security threat.

He said motorcyclists using vehicles without number plates are also involved in snatching and other crimes so they have started computerized E-challans system issuing tickets to violators.

He said traffic wardens also challaned police cops not using helmets, riding on unlicensed and without number plate motorcycles.

He said during the crackdown on various highways in the city, a total of 850 people, including 34 policemen, were detained with huge penalties and were charged according to the rules.

He said there is no room for deficiency in this regard only to be discouraged the violators and to encourage law enforcing officials.

He said every day there are many cases of accidents and loss of lives reported, adding, zero tolerance strategy would be implemented.