UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohat Police Starts Crackdown Against Without Number Plates Bikes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 01:54 PM

Kohat Police starts crackdown against without number plates bikes

Kohat Police Saturday started a crackdown against without number plates motorcycles besides those not follow the instruction of using helmet and arrested 850 including 34 police cops and registered challan against them.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Kohat Police Saturday started a crackdown against without number plates motorcycles besides those not follow the instruction of using helmet and arrested 850 including 34 police cops and registered challan against them.

Talking to APP District Police Officer Captain (Retd) Mansoor Aman said action was taken against many complains of youth busying in wheeling and use of motorbikes without number plates and helmets causing serious threat to precious human lives and above all a major security threat.

He said motorcyclists using vehicles without number plates are also involved in snatching and other crimes so they have started computerized E-challans system issuing tickets to violators.

He said traffic wardens also challaned police cops not using helmets, riding on unlicensed and without number plate motorcycles.

He said during the crackdown on various highways in the city, a total of 850 people, including 34 policemen, were detained with huge penalties and were charged according to the rules.

He said there is no room for deficiency in this regard only to be discouraged the violators and to encourage law enforcing officials.

He said every day there are many cases of accidents and loss of lives reported, adding, zero tolerance strategy would be implemented.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Kohat Wheeling All

Recent Stories

Dacoits loot Rs 10m from trader

9 minutes ago

Doctor urge precautionary measures against continu ..

9 minutes ago

North Korea says will resume US talks if demands f ..

19 minutes ago

Barty looks to kickstart season in Adelaide

19 minutes ago

Dear Diary: big-hitter Finau eyes outside odds at ..

20 minutes ago

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukraine p ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.