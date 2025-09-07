Kohat Police Swiftly Rescue Missing Mentally Challenged Man
September 07, 2025
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Kohat police successfully rescued Shafiq, a mentally challenged man who went missing for eight days. The local correspondent reported this from Kohat Sunday, while citing the sources of Kohat Police.
According to the details, Shafiq's family had lodged a report at the local police station after he suddenly disappeared from home, sparking a thorough search operation.
The police's continuous efforts paid off when Shafiq was found in the outskirts of the city. Following necessary procedures, Shafiq was safely handed over to his relieved parents.
