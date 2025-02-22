Kohat police tighten noose around criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Kohat Police on Saturday conducted a grand search and strike operation, yielding a substantial haul of weapons and ammunition.

The operation, carried out by the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police station team, resulted in the recovery of 1 Kalashnikov, 1 gun, 3 pistols, 1 M4, and dozens of cartridges.

According to District Police Officer Dr.

Zahidullah Khan, the circle against criminal elements is being tightened further, with the police leaving no stone unturned to ensure public safety.

The successful operation was carried out under the direct supervision of SP City Farooq Zaman Khan, led by DSP Sadar Imaduddin and SHO MRS Mir Afzal Khan, with City D, DSB, and Elite Force also participating in the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, marking a significant step towards bringing criminals to justice.

APP/azq/378