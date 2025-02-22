Open Menu

Kohat Police Tighten Noose Around Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Kohat police tighten noose around criminals

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Kohat Police on Saturday conducted a grand search and strike operation, yielding a substantial haul of weapons and ammunition.

The operation, carried out by the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police station team, resulted in the recovery of 1 Kalashnikov, 1 gun, 3 pistols, 1 M4, and dozens of cartridges.

According to District Police Officer Dr.

Zahidullah Khan, the circle against criminal elements is being tightened further, with the police leaving no stone unturned to ensure public safety.

The successful operation was carried out under the direct supervision of SP City Farooq Zaman Khan, led by DSP Sadar Imaduddin and SHO MRS Mir Afzal Khan, with City D, DSB, and Elite Force also participating in the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, marking a significant step towards bringing criminals to justice.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

46 minutes ago
 Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

2 hours ago
 Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in ..

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

3 hours ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

3 hours ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

3 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

3 hours ago
 Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

3 hours ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan