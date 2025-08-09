Open Menu

Kohat Police Tighten Security Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 12:12 AM

Kohat police tighten security measures

Kohat Police on Friday further tightened security measures by setting up special checkpoints at various important places and highways in order to maintain law and order across the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Kohat Police on Friday further tightened security measures by setting up special checkpoints at various important places and highways in order to maintain law and order across the district.

In this regard, under the direction of DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah, all SHOs along with police personnel are conducting snap checking and surveillance to ensure peace and order in the area.

According to the details, the police are thoroughly checking all incoming and outgoing persons, suspicious motorcyclists, and vehicles. The purpose of snap checking is to protect the lives and property of the people and maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the district.

On this occasion, DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah while exclusively talking to APP, appealed to the people of Kohat to cooperate with the police in view of the current situation and maintain an atmosphere of peace and order.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

15 minutes ago
 State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfait ..

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..

30 seconds ago
 Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving po ..

Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues

31 seconds ago
 Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

33 seconds ago
 Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pa ..

Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector

34 seconds ago
 UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

11 minutes ago
 Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, sp ..

Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, spectrum reforms

11 minutes ago
 JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce sk ..

JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce

11 minutes ago
 Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight ..

Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight security, food safety checks

11 minutes ago
 GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Bu ..

GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt

11 minutes ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan