Kohat Police Tighten Security Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 12:12 AM
Kohat Police on Friday further tightened security measures by setting up special checkpoints at various important places and highways in order to maintain law and order across the district
In this regard, under the direction of DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah, all SHOs along with police personnel are conducting snap checking and surveillance to ensure peace and order in the area.
According to the details, the police are thoroughly checking all incoming and outgoing persons, suspicious motorcyclists, and vehicles. The purpose of snap checking is to protect the lives and property of the people and maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the district.
On this occasion, DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah while exclusively talking to APP, appealed to the people of Kohat to cooperate with the police in view of the current situation and maintain an atmosphere of peace and order.
